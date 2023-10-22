NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $413.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.76 and a 200-day moving average of $398.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $118.87 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.