NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $413.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.76 and its 200 day moving average is $398.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $118.87 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.