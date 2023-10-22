Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $48,772,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

