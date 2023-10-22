Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 400 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 39.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTY

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.