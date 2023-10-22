Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.