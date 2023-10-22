Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,683,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 543,124 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,483 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.81%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

