Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,101,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,901,000 after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

