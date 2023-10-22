Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $45.88 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

