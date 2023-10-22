Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 323,555 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,977,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.1 %

HBI opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.