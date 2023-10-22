Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $467,000 Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tennant were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $13,966,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,761,000 after buying an additional 96,947 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tennant by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after buying an additional 59,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $951,840.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $951,840.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,688 shares of company stock worth $1,139,863. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Read More

