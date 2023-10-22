Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $4,301,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,359.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,211.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,211.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock worth $2,151,777. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

