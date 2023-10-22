Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $499,000 Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in BankUnited by 1,361.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 36.86%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

