Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $148,436.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,789.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $148,436.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,789.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $99,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,164,726.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,314. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MGPI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

