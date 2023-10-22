Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $514,000 Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE opened at $30.81 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

