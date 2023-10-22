Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $557,000 Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.52.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,749.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

