Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $568,000 Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 232.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 36.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.95%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

