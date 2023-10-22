Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,351,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,583,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 775,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $265.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

CSG Systems International Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.