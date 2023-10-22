Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park National were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Park National by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 28.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Park National Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PRK opened at $93.60 on Friday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

