Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PriceSmart by 19.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

