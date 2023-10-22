Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UE opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.