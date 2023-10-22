Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,463,000 after purchasing an additional 542,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $15,553,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 70.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 743,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 306,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of PCRX opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.18 and a beta of 0.73. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

