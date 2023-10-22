Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $117,206.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $117,206.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $26,342.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,652,288 shares of company stock worth $23,845,859. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.