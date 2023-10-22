Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,451,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 540,252 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,045,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 359,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

