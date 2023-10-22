Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.90.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

