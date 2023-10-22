Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after buying an additional 2,088,043 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $22,077,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 982,196 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE TALO opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.19. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $367.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TALO. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

