Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $898.55 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

