Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,051,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,653,000 after purchasing an additional 899,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,562,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.