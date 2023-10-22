Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $34,073,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasterBrand by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,766,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,078 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterBrand by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,340,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the first quarter worth about $21,871,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 89.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,673,000 after buying an additional 2,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.