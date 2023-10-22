Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 873,466 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $6,196,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,537,625,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 549,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.1 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARI

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.