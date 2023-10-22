Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CVB Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CVB Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,367,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 167,980 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

