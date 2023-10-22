Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 145 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $2,591,788.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,259 shares in the company, valued at $64,663,821.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $782,397.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $2,591,788.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,663,821.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,705 shares of company stock worth $3,134,763. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.10 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

