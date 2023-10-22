Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after buying an additional 1,162,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,322,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,443,000 after buying an additional 980,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,224,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,999,000 after purchasing an additional 812,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 140,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

