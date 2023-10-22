Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 254,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $14,494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,529,000 after buying an additional 123,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

STRA opened at $80.60 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Several analysts have commented on STRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

