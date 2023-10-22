Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,131 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HEICO were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 3.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 13.3% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in HEICO by 53.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 89.3% in the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.10.

HEI stock opened at $158.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.56 and its 200-day moving average is $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $147.59 and a 1 year high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

