Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ODP were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ODP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ODP by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ODP in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ODP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on ODP in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ODP Stock Down 1.1 %

ODP stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ODP

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $591,973.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,743 shares in the company, valued at $46,174,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $591,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,743 shares in the company, valued at $46,174,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,288. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

