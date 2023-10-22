Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enova International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth $4,754,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 243,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enova International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 934.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $150,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $728,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $499.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enova International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

