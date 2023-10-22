Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $73.73 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

