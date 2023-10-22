Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,889,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,745,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,461,234.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,889,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,745,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,461,234.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 118,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $7,562,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,468,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,286,331.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on St. Joe

St. Joe Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE JOE opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.33.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

St. Joe Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.