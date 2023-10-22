Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 52,324 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,324 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DISH Network by 2,331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

