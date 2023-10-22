Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 616 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRBK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $456.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

