Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $24.76 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

