Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $71,102.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at $88,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

