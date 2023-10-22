Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,317,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,317,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,550 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

