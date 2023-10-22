Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $466,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in eXp World by 29.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at $1,917,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,410 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

EXPI stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 268.45 and a beta of 2.77. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. eXp World’s payout ratio is 400.08%.

In related news, insider James Bramble sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $932,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eXp World news, insider James Bramble sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $932,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $8,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,889 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,728. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

