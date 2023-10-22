Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Bread Financial by 903.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

