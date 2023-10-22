Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 162.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

