Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PKI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.04.

PKI opened at C$41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.36. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.2086889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

