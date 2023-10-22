Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$47.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.04.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$41.27 on Friday. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.2086889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

