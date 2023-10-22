PDS Planning Inc Has $17.16 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in Apple by 35.3% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 8,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 57,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $3,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

