Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $413.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $118.87 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.